Archinstall 4.5 For Arch Linux Brings AArch64 Improvements, RT Kernel Options
Ahead of the October ISO refresh of the Arch Linux media, Archinstall 4.5 released today as the newest update to this convenient, text-based Arch Linux installer.
With Archinstall 4.5 the linux-rt and linux-rt-lts kernel real-time options have been added to the installer. This complements other kernel flavors offered by the Arch Linux installer and useful for those wanting the upstream real-time kernel deployed right away on a clean Arch Linux install.
Archinstall 4.5 also adds AArch64 support for GRUB and Limine EFI installations as well as AArch64 root partition type GUID handling.
The updated installer also switches from polkit to systemd-logind for the Hyprland, Labwc, Niri, and Sway desktop options. Plus there are a wide variety of bug fixes and other improvements.
More details on the Archinstall 4.5 release for enhancing Arch Linux installs can be found via the GitHub repository.
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