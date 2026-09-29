Archinstall 4.5 For Arch Linux Brings AArch64 Improvements, RT Kernel Options

Written by Michael Larabel in Arch Linux on 29 September 2026 at 08:25 PM EDT. 4 Comments
ARCH LINUX
Ahead of the October ISO refresh of the Arch Linux media, Archinstall 4.5 released today as the newest update to this convenient, text-based Arch Linux installer.

With Archinstall 4.5 the linux-rt and linux-rt-lts kernel real-time options have been added to the installer. This complements other kernel flavors offered by the Arch Linux installer and useful for those wanting the upstream real-time kernel deployed right away on a clean Arch Linux install.

archinstall


Archinstall 4.5 also adds AArch64 support for GRUB and Limine EFI installations as well as AArch64 root partition type GUID handling.

The updated installer also switches from polkit to systemd-logind for the Hyprland, Labwc, Niri, and Sway desktop options. Plus there are a wide variety of bug fixes and other improvements.

More details on the Archinstall 4.5 release for enhancing Arch Linux installs can be found via the GitHub repository.
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Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

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