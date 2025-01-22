Arch Linux Installer Adds Wayfire As A Desktop Option, Btrfs Improvements

Archinstall 3.0.2 was just tagged as the newest version of this quick and easy, text-based installer for the Arch Linux operating system.Most notable with the Archinstall 3.0.2 point release is adding Wayfire as another desktop install option. Wayfire is the wlroots-based Wayland compositor that has found use by the Raspberry Pi and various other environments as a lightweight and highly-customizable Wayland compositor.Archinstall 3.0.2 also has Btrfs improvements and fixes, updated partition flags, a wide variety of code refactoring, reworked manual partitioning, dropped the ReiserFS file-system option since it's been deprecated upstreamed and since removed in the very recent kernels, and a variety of bug fixes.

More details on the Archinstall 3.0.2 release can be found via the GitHub announcement . The updated Archinstall can be fetched via Pacman or found in next month's Arch Linux ISO refresh for conveniently installing Arch Linux on new systems.