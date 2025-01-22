Arch Linux Installer Adds Wayfire As A Desktop Option, Btrfs Improvements
Archinstall 3.0.2 was just tagged as the newest version of this quick and easy, text-based installer for the Arch Linux operating system.
Most notable with the Archinstall 3.0.2 point release is adding Wayfire as another desktop install option. Wayfire is the wlroots-based Wayland compositor that has found use by the Raspberry Pi and various other environments as a lightweight and highly-customizable Wayland compositor.
Archinstall 3.0.2 also has Btrfs improvements and fixes, updated partition flags, a wide variety of code refactoring, reworked manual partitioning, dropped the ReiserFS file-system option since it's been deprecated upstreamed and since removed in the very recent kernels, and a variety of bug fixes.
More details on the Archinstall 3.0.2 release can be found via the GitHub announcement. The updated Archinstall can be fetched via Pacman or found in next month's Arch Linux ISO refresh for conveniently installing Arch Linux on new systems.
