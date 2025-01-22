Arch Linux Installer Adds Wayfire As A Desktop Option, Btrfs Improvements

Written by Michael Larabel in Arch Linux on 22 January 2025 at 02:10 PM EST. 1 Comment
ARCH LINUX
Archinstall 3.0.2 was just tagged as the newest version of this quick and easy, text-based installer for the Arch Linux operating system.

Most notable with the Archinstall 3.0.2 point release is adding Wayfire as another desktop install option. Wayfire is the wlroots-based Wayland compositor that has found use by the Raspberry Pi and various other environments as a lightweight and highly-customizable Wayland compositor.

Archinstall 3.0.2 also has Btrfs improvements and fixes, updated partition flags, a wide variety of code refactoring, reworked manual partitioning, dropped the ReiserFS file-system option since it's been deprecated upstreamed and since removed in the very recent kernels, and a variety of bug fixes.

Archinstall


More details on the Archinstall 3.0.2 release can be found via the GitHub announcement. The updated Archinstall can be fetched via Pacman or found in next month's Arch Linux ISO refresh for conveniently installing Arch Linux on new systems.
1 Comment
Related News
Arch Linux User Repository Requires Packages To Support x86_64: No ARM-Only Software
Arch Linux Had A Great Year With Valve's Continued Backing, EndeavourOS & CachyOS Boost
Arch Linux Working To Affirm Its Package Sources Under A BSD Zero Clause License
Archinstall 3.0 Overhauls The Text-Based Arch Linux Installer
Arch Linux Powered CachyOS Pulls In THP Shrinker & AMD Cache Optimizer
CachyOS Explores Optimizing Its Kernel With AutoFDO
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
The Most Exciting Kernel Optimizations, New Hardware Support & Other Linux 6.13 Features
AMDGPU VirtIO Native Context Merged: Native AMD Driver Support Within Guest VMs
GNOME 48 Desktop Introducing An Official Audio Player: Decibels
Intel Arc B580 Linux Graphics Driver Performance One Month After Launch
Fedora KDE Plasma Edition Aims To Appeal To Multimedia Enthusiasts & Content Creators
Tiny Corp Nearing "Completely Sovereign" Compute Stack For AMD GPUs With Tinygrad
Many Exciting Features & New Hardware Support Expected For Linux 6.14
Rsync 3.4 Released Due To Multiple, Significant Security Vulnerabilities