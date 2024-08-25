Archinstall 2.8.3 Arch Linux Installer Adds COSMIC Desktop Option

Written by Michael Larabel in Arch Linux on 25 August 2024 at 06:05 AM EDT. 14 Comments
ARCH LINUX
Just one week after the Archinstall 2.8.2 update, another release of this command-line driven Arch Linux installer is now available for quick and easy Arch deployments.

Notable for users with Archinstall 2.8.3 is adding a COSMIC desktop profile option for that Rust-written desktop environment developed by System76 as part of their Pop!_OS distribution. COSMIC is still in an alpha state but has already begun seeing packaging and adoption outside of Pop!_OS. For now the COSMIC desktop profile within Archinstall is hidden behind the "--advanced" advanced settings flag.

COSMIC alpha


It was in early August that System76 released the COSMIC alpha ahead of the planned stable first release later in the year.

Archinstall 2.8.3 also brings some package selection tweaks, refactors some of the Btrfs code, adds a Catalan traslation, and other fixes.

Details for those interested via the Archinstall GitHub.
