Linux's ARM Apple Support Now Has Another Code Reviewer

Written by Michael Larabel in Apple on 10 March 2025 at 06:42 AM EDT. 16 Comments
APPLE
In hopefully helping Asahi Linux reduce their downstream patch burden and helping to enhance the overall flow of new Apple Silicon related code into the mainline Linux kernel, another developer has agreed to serve as an official code reviewer over the ARM Apple bits within the Linux kernel.

Neal Gompa who has been involved with Asahi Linux and helping to enable the Fedora Asahi Remix distribution for years has also been spending time recently reviewing more upstream patch submissions. Neal Gompa has agreed to become an official ARM Apple reviewer and has been solidified with a pending MAINTAINERS file update for the mainline kernel source tree.

This pull request goes ahead and adds Neal Gompa as one of the ARM Apple code reviewers for the mainline kernel.

This came about in the discussion following Hector Martin resigning from Asahi Linux and Janne Grunau stepping up to be a maintainer alongside Sven Peter. Alyssa Rosenzweig continues to serve as a reviewer for the ARM Apple code.

Asahi Linux on MacBook Air M2


There's some interesting Apple changes pending for Linux 6.15 and this flow of patches will hopefully continue uninterrupted moving forward with more of the Apple Silicon Linux roles being solidified.
16 Comments
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Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

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