Apple Silicon OpenGL/Vulkan Drivers Updated This Week For Mesa 24.3

Written by Michael Larabel in Mesa on 3 November 2024 at 06:11 AM EST. 18 Comments
MESA
Alyssa Rosenzweig has pushed the latest Apple Silicon OpenGL "AGX Gallium3D" and Vulkan "Honeykrisp" code from the Asahi Linux development repository into the Mesa Git codebase ahead of this quarter's Mesa 24.3 release.

The Apple Silicon M1/M2 on Asahi Linux with the Mesa drivers is becoming more practical for Linux gaming although obstacles outside of the Asahi Linux confines remain like the DRM kernel graphics driver not yet being upstream. This week the latest OpenGL and Vulkan driver code was synced to upstream Mesa for furthering the quality of these open-source Apple graphics driver implementations.

Asahi Linux gaming


This latest pull has video memory management improvements, better tessellation support, many bug fixes to both the OpenGL and Vulkan drivers, various shader compiler performance improvements, and constant promotion with the Honeykrisp Vulkan driver as another important step forward for performance.
- Lot of GenXML QoL improvements.
- VRAM managment improvements (thanks @slp)
- Lot of tessellation improvements and more to come
- Lots and lots of bug fixes (both GL and VK drivers)
- Compiler perf improvements
- Constant promotion on Honeykrisp (perf)

More details on these Apple Silicon graphics driver improvements to be found in Mesa 24.3 can be found via this merge.
