Apple DWI Backlight Linux Driver Updated For Various iPhones, iPods & iPads
While Linux 6.13 is introducing basic support for various Apple iPads and iPhones using A-series SoCs, the support is just that: basic. Various feature limitations remain for those dreaming over the prospects of running Linux on older Apple mobile devices. One of various feature limitations remaining are around backlight control for different models and for that there is the Apple DWI backlight driver for Linux that continues to be hacked on.
Various iPhones, iPads, and iPod Touch devices rely on Apple's 2-wire DWI interface for the backlight controller. The "dwi_bl" open-source driver continues to be worked on by Linux developers for supporting the Apple DWI backlight interface.
Sent out this morning were the v4 patches to the Apple DWI backlight driver and comes with various low-level code improvements/fixes compared to prior revisions of the code.
This Apple DWI driver continues to be worked on for its path to the mainline kernel. Those interested in this Apple DWI driver for Linux to enable backlight control support for various Apple iPhones / iPods / iPads can find the v4 patches on the Linux kernel mailing list.
