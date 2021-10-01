Apache Talks Up More Than 333 Million OpenOffice Downloads

Written by Michael Larabel in Free Software on 31 August 2022 at 06:15 AM EDT. 17 Comments
While Apache OpenOffice development is rather stagnant, many of the original OpenOffice.org developers left for LibreOffice long ago, and LibreOffice has been delivering far more modern features and functionality, people continue to download OpenOffice. This week the Apache Software Foundation is celebrating more than 333 million downloads of their open-source office suite.

Back in 2011 the OpenOffice code was donated to the Apache Software Foundation and unfortunately hasn't exactly flourished over the past decade. Apache OpenOffice has seen little new feature development and at times has struggled to be maintained and keep up with security vulnerabilities, etc. But the brand still has some presence and users discovering it when searching for open-source office software or free alternatives to the likes of Microsoft Office.

The Apache Software Foundation announced on Tuesday that there have now been more than 333 million downloads of Apache OpenOffice since they took over this open-source office suite in 2011. This number also doesn't take into account the SourceForge mirror downloads and the like, so the actual number is even higher.


Interestingly the numbers they published on the Apache.org blog put it at 297 million downloads by Windows users, 31 million downloads by macOS users, and just 4.7 million downloads by Linux users... Well, presumably the Linux users are better educated and going straight for the modern and more maintained LibreOffice.
