Ampere Altra SMPro Co-Processor Support Getting Squared Away With Linux 6.2
As written about previously Linux 6.2 is bringing an SMPro hardware monitoring driver for reporting temperature, power, voltages, and current information via the HWMON sysfs subsystem. Also for Linux 6.2 is a new char/misc SMPro driver for reporting the boot status and other information from this co-processor. That driver also allows adjusting the SoC power limit via the sysfs interface.
Additionally, the "smpro-error" driver is also merged for Linux 6.2 as an error monitoring and reporting driver for RAS-related errors communicated by this co-processor.
Being merged on Wednesday via mfd-next is another Ampere Computing SMPro driver for Linux 6.2. The MFD driver is the core/firmware driver for this co-processor. With that it appears the Ampere Computing SMPro Linux driver support is going to be rather ironed out with the upstream v6.2 kernel.