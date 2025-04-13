Amarok 3.3 Beta Released For Qt6-Powered KDE Music Player

Written by Michael Larabel in KDE on 13 April 2025 at 06:48 AM EDT. 71 Comments
KDE
Last year work on KDE's Amarok music player was resurrected after a six year development hiatus. With the return to Amarok development it was ported to Qt6 and KDE Frameworks 5. At the end of last year Amarok 3.2 released with initial Qt6 and KDE Frameworks 6 support while retaining Qt5/KF5 support. Now out today is the Amarok 3.3 beta to drop that prior-generation support.

Amarok 3.3 beta is now available for testing and most notable is exclusively supporting Qt6 and KDE Frameworks 6. The Qt5 support has been removed with focusing just on the modern KDE desktop.

Amarok 3.3 is also bringing a database scheme update as its first changes there going back to 2012. Various bugs and other issues have been resolved with this database update.

Amarok music player


Fans of the Amarok music player for the KDE desktop can learn more about today's 3.3 beta release via the KDE.org blogs.
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