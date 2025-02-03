Alpine Linux In An Infrastructure Crisis With Equinix Metal Sunsetting
Last week I wrote about the crisis plaguing X.Org / FreeDesktop.org with losing out on their cloud/server infrastructure due to losing out on their free server resources provided by Equinix at the end of April. It's not only FreeDesktop.org and all those hosted projects now rushing to find hosting alternatives and sponsorships to cover new costs, but it turns out the Alpine Linux project is also in a similar position.
The Alpine Linux project announced today they are in need of support with Equinix Metal sunsetting their bare metal servers and having long provided support to this embedded/container-focused Linux distribution. Alpine Linux is now another open-source project having to rush to find new server infrastructure and sponsorships/funding to cover those costs.
Key infrastructure of Alpine Linux was graciously hosted by Equinix and now the developers are scrambling to find alternatives. Alpine Linux has relied on Equinix for storage services using over 800TB of bandwidth per month, two servers running continuous integration (CI) testing for the Linux distribution, and a server that acts as a development box.
The Alpine Linux project is hoping to now find colocation space near the Netherlands or even just some rack space. They are in turn also in need of "high performance servers" for their storage infrastructure as well as additional servers for their CI workload testing. Short of finding colocation space and some capable servers, they'll entertain virtual machines if nothing else is feasible.
Alpine Linux is also encouraging donations to the project to help in covering any costs with this sudden infrastructure migration.
More details for those interested via the AlpineLinux.org blog.
9 Comments