AlmaLinux OS Kitten 10 Begins Supporting RISC-V

Written by Michael Larabel in Operating Systems on 17 March 2026 at 01:45 PM EDT. 9 Comments
OPERATING SYSTEMS
The community-focused, RHEL/CentOS-derived AlmaLinux distribution announced its support today for the RISC-V CPU ISA with AlmaLinux Kitten 10 builds being made available.

AlmaLinux Kitten 10 is their version tracking CentOS Stream 10 changes and as a testing area for future AlmaLinux 10 changes. Following CentOS Stream 10 improvements for RISC-V, AlmaLinux has begun producing RISC-V builds. AlmaLinux Kitten 10 for RISC-V targets the RV64GC profile. Initially there are Docker containers as well as QEMU images available.

As for hardware support, builds are expected soon for AlmaLinux Kitten 10 on the StarFive VisionFive 2 and the SiFive HiFive Premier P550. These platforms were recently added to the CentOS Stream 10 kernel and thus AlmaLinux Kitten 10 will be able to benefit from that support.

SiFive HiFive Premier P550 build


More details and downloads on AlmaLinux for RISC-V can be found via today's blog post by AlmaLinux lead architect Andrew Lukoshko.
9 Comments
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Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

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