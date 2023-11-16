Open-Source H.264 Video Encode Coming For Allwinner V3/V3s/S3 SoCs

Written by Michael Larabel in Multimedia on 16 November 2023 at 04:46 PM EST. 2 Comments
MULTIMEDIA
Embedded Linux consulting firm Bootlin has announced they've developed open-source Linux kernel driver support for the H.264 video encoder found with Allwinner V3, V3s, and S3 SoCs.

The latest notch in Bootlin's belt for improving the Linux multimedia landscape is crafting H.264 encode support for the Allwinner V3/V3s/S3 hardware. This complements their prior work for accelerated video decode.

Allwinner V3s


This encode support is currently staged in Bootlin's GitHub repository. Unfortunately it's not yet ready for upstreaming due to there not yet being a well-defined user-space API for exposing stateless decoders. That work around new uAPIs is an ongoing discussion.

In any event those with Allwinner V3, V3s, and/or S3 SoCs can find out more about this new open-source H.264 video encode support via this blog post by Bootlin's Paul Kocialkowski.
2 Comments
Related News
OBS Studio 30.0 Released With Intel QSV AV1 On Linux, WHIP/WebRTC Output
FFmpeg 6.1 Released With Vulkan Video Decoding, VA-API AV1 Encode
FFmpeg Patches Allow For "Fully Functional" Multi-Threaded CLI
New AMD & Intel Sound Support Ready For Playback In Linux 6.7
Linux 6.7 Sound Code Prepares For Intel's Xe DRM Driver
Ardour 8.0 Digital Audio Workstation Released
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Firefox Is Going To Try And Ship With Wayland Enabled By Default
KDE Plasma 6.0 Is Enabling Wayland By Default, Initial Support For HDR-Capable Games
RISC-V With Linux 6.7 Gains Optimized TLB Flushing, Software Shadow Call Stacks
Canonical Launches MicroCloud To Deploy Your Own "Fully Functional Cloud In Minutes"
The Linux 6.7 Merge Window Is Massive With Many New Features
One Of Ubuntu's Great Features Has Been Broken For One Month
OpenZFS Lands Exciting RAIDZ Expansion Feature
Rust-Written GUI Toolkit Slint 1.3 Brings Initial Android Port, Native Styles On Windows