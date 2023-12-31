Alacritty 0.13 Released For This OpenGL-Powered Terminal Emulator
With all the talk recently around speedy terminal emulator options for Linux, some of you will be pleased to know Alacritty v0.13 has been released to end out the year for this cross-platform OpenGL-powered terminal emulator.
Alacritty 0.13 is now available for this Rust-based, OpenGL-powered terminal emulator. The new version adds support for keybindings with dead keys, support for back / forward mouse buttons with bindings, copy global IPC options for new windows, support for the start-up notify protocol to raise the initial window on Wayland/X11, a new debug option to prioritize using EGL over other display system APIs, inline vi-mode search, support for Kitty's keyboard protocol, and a variety of other additions and improvements. The default color scheme for this speedy terminal is also now based on the base16 classic dark scheme. Plus there are many bug fixes too for this cross-platform terminal emulator.
Downloads and more details on the Alacritty 0.13 release via GitHub.
13 Comments