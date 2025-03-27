Akamai Now Providing The Hosting Infrastructure For Kernel.org

Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Kernel on 27 March 2025 at 10:00 AM EDT. 6 Comments
LINUX KERNEL
It's not only FreeDesktop.org that has been transitioning to new infrastructure this month but separately, Kernel.org is now receiving hosting and CDN needs provided by Akamai.

Akamai announced today they are now providing the hosting services for Kernel.org for their cloud computing needs as well as content delivery network (CDN). Akamai and the Linux Kernel / Linux Foundation have agreed to a "multi-year agreement" at "no cost" to provide the hosting needs for Kernel.org including the Git repositories of the Linux kernel itself and all the associated Git repositories hosted on Kernel.org.

Akamai logo


Akamai has long been active in the open-source world and earlier this year contributed $1 million USD to the Cloud Native Computing Foundation (CNCF) and other strides to enhance the open-source ecosystem. It also turns out Akamai is providing hosting moving forward for Alpine Linux too, which was cut off in the recent Equinix Metal debacle that also led the FreeDesktop.org to losing their prior hosting with Equinix.

More details on Kernel.org being hosted by Akamai via Akamai.com.
6 Comments
Related News
Linux Kernel Developers Plan To Remove "Assisted-By" Tag Requirement For AI/LLM Usage
Linus Torvalds "Did What I Preach", Used AI To Make Code Decipherable & Uncovered More Bugs
Linux 7.3-rc7 Released With Linux 7.3 Hopefully Out Next Weekend
Linus Torvalds Working On A Hefty Linux Kernel Improvement With Claude Code
Many Laptop & Gaming Handheld Support Improvements Coming For Linux 7.4
Linux Patches Finally Make Hibernation Possible In Secure Boot / Lockdown Mode
About The Author

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Linus Torvalds Working On A Hefty Linux Kernel Improvement With Claude Code
Linus Torvalds "Did What I Preach", Used AI To Make Code Decipherable & Uncovered More Bugs
Meta Developing Compressed RAM "CRAM" For Linux: Better Than ZRAM & Zswap
AI Makes "Open-Source, Clean Room" Implementations Of Adobe Photoshop & Premier In Rust
Steam Beta Now Defaults Non-Steam Windows Binaries To Using Proton
Ubuntu Currently Suffering From Sustained DDoS Attack
Another Dozen Vulnerabilities Found In The X.Org Server & XWayland
Python 3.15 Released With Experimental JIT Compiler Running Faster