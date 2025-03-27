Akamai Now Providing The Hosting Infrastructure For Kernel.org
It's not only FreeDesktop.org that has been transitioning to new infrastructure this month but separately, Kernel.org is now receiving hosting and CDN needs provided by Akamai.
Akamai announced today they are now providing the hosting services for Kernel.org for their cloud computing needs as well as content delivery network (CDN). Akamai and the Linux Kernel / Linux Foundation have agreed to a "multi-year agreement" at "no cost" to provide the hosting needs for Kernel.org including the Git repositories of the Linux kernel itself and all the associated Git repositories hosted on Kernel.org.
Akamai has long been active in the open-source world and earlier this year contributed $1 million USD to the Cloud Native Computing Foundation (CNCF) and other strides to enhance the open-source ecosystem. It also turns out Akamai is providing hosting moving forward for Alpine Linux too, which was cut off in the recent Equinix Metal debacle that also led the FreeDesktop.org to losing their prior hosting with Equinix.
More details on Kernel.org being hosted by Akamai via Akamai.com.
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