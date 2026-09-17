New Linux Driver Coming To Improve ASUS Zenbook Snapdragon X2 Support

Written by Michael Larabel in Hardware on 17 September 2026 at 08:04 AM EDT. 1 Comment
HARDWARE
For those hopeful of running Linux well on the ASUS Zenbook A14 or A16 laptops powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon X2 SoC, a new ASUS EC driver has been developed for enhancing the support.

Qualcomm engineers previously posted Linux patches for the X2-powered ASUS Zenbook laptops with most functionality working. With that Device Tree all the basic support is in good shape while today open-source developer Konrad Dybcio at Qualcomm posted patches for introducing the new "asus-glymur-ec" driver for improving the embedded controller (EC) functionality under Linux. The Snapdragon X2 powered Zenbooks have an EC firmware that somewhat resembles Qualcomm's reference design but different enough to warrant its own kernel driver.

With this new driver, the EC for the ASUS Zenbook A14 and A16 can now report the current fan speeds, temperature readouts from its two temperature sensors, and reading/setting the keyboard backlight brightness levels. There is also support for notifying the EC of system suspend and resume activity.

ASUS Zenbook A16


Nice as well seeing a seeming uptick in kernel contributions from Qualcomm engineers for supporting the different Snapdragon X2 laptops better under Linux. Unfortunately due to budget constraints and no vendors having offered any review samples for Linux testing, there still is not any Snapdragon X2 Linux testing planned at Phoronix.

Those interested in this new driver for X2-powered ASUS Zenbooks can find the patches out for review on the kernel mailing list.
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About The Author

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

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