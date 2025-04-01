Linux Patches Enable Support For The Snapdragon X1 Powered ASUS Zenbook A14

For those interested in the Qualcomm Snapdragon X1 powered laptops, there's another option to consider for Linux use soon with pending patches: the ASUS Zenbook A14.The ASUS Zenbook A14 (UX3407) is an ultralight laptop powered by the Snapdragon X1 26 or X1P Plus 42 SoCs and the laptop features a 1920 x 1200 14-inch OLED display, 16GB or 32GB of LPDDR5X memory, 512GB or 1TB of NVMe SSD storage, and the other basics like other Snapdragon X1 laptops while weighing just about one kilogram. The Zenbook A14 is manufactured using a US MIL-STD 810H military-grade standard Ceraluminum chassis. The ASUS Zenbook A14 pricing starts out at around $1,199 USD.

Mostly similar to other X1-based laptops. Notable differences are:

* Wifi/Bluetooth combo being Qualcomm FastConnect 6900 on UX3407QA and Qualcomm FastConnect 7800 on UX3407RA

* USB Type-C retimers are Parade PS8833, appear to behave identical to Parade PS8830

* gpio90 is TZ protected



Working:

* Keyboard

* Touchpad

* NVME

* Lid switch

* Camera LED

* eDP (FHD OLED, SDC420D) with brightness control

* Bluetooth, WiFi (WCN6855)

* USB Type-A port

* USB Type-C ports in USB2/USB3/DP (both orientations)

* aDSP/cDPS firmware loading, battery info

* Sleep/suspend, nothing visibly broken on resume



Out of scope of this series:

* Audio (Speakers/microphones/headphone jack)

* Camera (OmniVision OV02C10)

* HDMI (Parade PS185HDM)

* EC