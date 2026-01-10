Linux Working Around Audio Problems On The ASUS ROG Xbox Ally X

Written by Michael Larabel in Hardware on 10 January 2026 at 09:40 AM EST. 7 Comments
HARDWARE
For those loading Linux on the ASUS ROG Xbox Ally X gaming handheld, there is currently audio quality issues, including gaps/dropouts in audio playback. A workaround is in the process of making its way to the Linux kernel until a proper solution can be sorted out.

Linux audio woes for the ROG Xbox Ally X handheld are being attributed to the calibration process for the TAS2781 audio codec causing these noticeable issues for users. The workaround is to skip the calibration process and just rely on the calibration data baked into the DSP audio firmware.

ASUS ROG Xbox Ally X


This patch explains:
"There is currently an issue with UEFI calibration data parsing for some TAS devices, like the ASUS ROG Xbox Ally X (RC73XA), that causes audio quality issues such as gaps in playback. Until the issue is root caused and fixed, add a quirk to skip using the UEFI calibration data and fall back to using the calibration data provided by the DSP firmware, which restores full speaker functionality on affected devices."

That patch is currently queued up in the sound subsystem's "for-linus" branch so it should be merged in the coming days for the current Linux 6.19 kernel cycle. The patch is also marked for back-porting to the Linux 6.18 LTS kernel so a few days after that should work its way to a Linux 6.18 point release for helping those running Linux on the ASUS ROG Xbox Ally X.
7 Comments
Related News
Claude Code / AI Shows Potential For Reverse-Engineering Hardware For Linux Support
Huawei Proposes Enabling CPU Boost By Default For ACPI CPPC Linux Driver
HP EliteBook 6 G1q Powered By Snapdragon X1 Plus Sees Linux Patches
Linux 7.4 To Upstream Support For Three Snapdragon X2 Elite Laptops
Corsair Novablade Pro & 8BitDo Pro 2 Controllers To Be Supported With Linux 7.3-rc7
HDR Support Coming For Qualcomm MSM Driver To Benefit Snapdragon X Laptops On Linux
About The Author

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Linus Torvalds Working On A Hefty Linux Kernel Improvement With Claude Code
Linus Torvalds "Did What I Preach", Used AI To Make Code Decipherable & Uncovered More Bugs
Microsoft Releases Microsoft Defender For The Linux Desktop
Claude Code / AI Shows Potential For Reverse-Engineering Hardware For Linux Support
Today's Steam Beta Makes The Linux Client A 64-bit App
Ubuntu Currently Suffering From Sustained DDoS Attack
Epic Games To Improve Easy Anti-Cheat On Linux With Anti-Cheat Systemd Service & eBPF
Linux Kernel Developers Plan To Remove "Assisted-By" Tag Requirement For AI/LLM Usage