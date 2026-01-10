Linux Working Around Audio Problems On The ASUS ROG Xbox Ally X

For those loading Linux on the ASUS ROG Xbox Ally X gaming handheld, there is currently audio quality issues, including gaps/dropouts in audio playback. A workaround is in the process of making its way to the Linux kernel until a proper solution can be sorted out.Linux audio woes for the ROG Xbox Ally X handheld are being attributed to the calibration process for the TAS2781 audio codec causing these noticeable issues for users. The workaround is to skip the calibration process and just rely on the calibration data baked into the DSP audio firmware.

"There is currently an issue with UEFI calibration data parsing for some TAS devices, like the ASUS ROG Xbox Ally X (RC73XA), that causes audio quality issues such as gaps in playback. Until the issue is root caused and fixed, add a quirk to skip using the UEFI calibration data and fall back to using the calibration data provided by the DSP firmware, which restores full speaker functionality on affected devices."