Linux 7.4 To Upstream Support For Three Snapdragon X2 Elite Laptops
For those looking to run Linux on new Qualcomm Snapdragon X2 hardware, there are laptops from ASUS, HP, and Lenovo that are powered by the X2 Elite and will be supported with the mainline Linux 7.4 kernel.
Queued up into the SoC DT code ahead of the upcoming Linux 7.4 merge window is the Device Tree support needed to begin booting Linux on the ASUS UX3407NA.
Qualcomm engineer Bjorn Andersson explains of the ASUS Zenbook A14 UX3407NA support in the queued DT patch:
"UX3407NA is a variant of the Asus Zenbook A14 built on the Qualcomm Glymur platform. It comes with an 18-core X2 Elite SoC, 32GB DDR, and the other typical Glymur platform capabilities.
The Asus Zenbook uses &pcie3b for NVMe storage, the screen is WUXGA OLED, it has two USB Type-C ports, one USB Type-A, and one HDMI port."
The HDMI output is one of the features of this laptop not yet supported by the current code, but patches are being worked on to resolve that support.
The Lenovo Yoga Slim 7x Gen11 is another early X2 Elite model to be supported by Linux 7.4 and queued in the SoC Git tree. With the Lenovo laptop, the camera support is missing and there is no embedded controller (EC) driver yet.
The HP EliteBook X G2q 14 AI is the third Snapdragon X2 laptop to be supported by the mainline Linux 7.4 kernel. The camera support is also missing for this laptop model and also issues with its HDMI output.
Qualcomm engineers have been working on various Snapdragon X2 improvements for Linux as part of their goal for seeing nice Linux support on these laptops in 2027. Linux 7.4's merge window should kick off next week while the stable v7.4 kernel will be out around the end of December. Unfortunately we haven't seen any Snapdragon X2 review hardware for seeing how the support and ultimately the Linux power/performance plays out for these new Snapdragon laptops.
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