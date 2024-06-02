ASUS Announces The ROG Ally X Upgraded Handheld

Written by Michael Larabel in Hardware on 2 June 2024 at 06:14 AM EDT. 1 Comment
HARDWARE
ASUS used Computex 2024 for announcing the ROG Ally X, the latest version of their handheld gaming console. The ASUS ROG Ally X continues to be powered by the AMD Ryzen Z1 Extreme SoC but now having more storage, faster RAM, a larger battery, updated controls, and other refinements.

The ASUS ROG Ally X is shipping wiht 1TB of NVMe storage, 24GB of LPDDR5-7500 RAM, an 80 Wh battery, improved joysticks and ergonomics, two USB-C ports, and improved thermals. The updated thermals should yield 24% more airflow and around 6 degrees (C) cooler to the touch.

ASUS ROG Ally X


The ROG Ally X is going up for pre-order today with deliveries expected to begin in July. The list price is $799 USD.

With the ASUS ROG Ally X continuing to use the AMD Ryzen Z1 Extreme and same overall platform, the ROG Ally X should work with modern Linux distributions although it's tailored for Microsoft Windows 11. You can see my prior ROG Ally testing/benchmarking for more details on using the ASUS ROG Ally gaming handheld for Linux use.

More details on the ASUS ROG Ally X can be found at ASUS.com.
1 Comment
