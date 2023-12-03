ASRock X570D4U BMC Working Toward OpenBMC Support

For those that happen to own an ASRock Rack X570D4U micro-ATX motherboard or are in the market for a server-grade AMD Ryzen 5000 series motherboard, patches are pending as this motherboard works on OpenBMC support as an alternative to the proprietary BMC software stack that ships with this AMD Ryzen 5000 series + ECC DDR4 supported motherboard.

A set of revised patches were posted on Saturday that add the Device Tree bindings for the ASpeed baseboard management controller (BMC) found with this ASRock Rack X570D4U motherboard. The intent with it is adding this motherboard as a supported OpenBMC platform for that Linux-based, open-source BMC software.

ASRock X570 OpenBMC


The patches aren't coming from ASRock Rack directly but rather independent developer Renze Nicolai. Those interested in the OpenBMC prospects for this ASRock Rack X570D4U motherboard can find it on the kernel mailing list as it continues undergoing review. The X570D4U is quite a nice motherboard for those looking at building an older AMD Ryzen 5000 series server or just wanting a desktop/micro-ATX system with ECC memory support. The motherboard retails on Amazon.com (affiliate link) for around $315 USD.
