Academy Software Foundation Releases OpenVDB 12.0 Under New License

The Academy Software Foundation that is made up of many different vendors released OpenVDB 12.0 as the newest major release to this sparse volume data structure library and tooling that is an Academy Award winning library started by DreamWorks Animation.

With OpenVDB 12.0, they have relicensed the code from being under the Mozilla Public License 2.0 (MPL2) to now being under the Apache License 2.0. The major copyright holders including DreamWorks Animation, NVIDIA, Ubisoft, Adobe, Walt Disney Pictures, The Linux Foundation, Industrial Light & Magic, and other major contributors all singed off on re-licensing the OpenVDB code now pursuant to the Apache License 2.0.

OpenVDB 12.0 also has ABI changes, a variety of improvements to its different features, bug fixes, many NanoVDB enhancements, Python bindings for NanoVDB, and more.

OpenVDB logo


OpenVDB 12.0 can be downloaded from GitHub. More information on this open-source project is available from OpenVDB.org.
