Google Releases AOM-AV1 3.12 With More Performance Optimizations
For those preferring the AOM-AV1 open-source AV1 video encoder over SVT-AV1, Rav1e, or other AV1 encoders, Google this week unveiled AOM-AV1 3.12.
AOM-AV1 3.12 is now available with new performance optimizations/speed-ups, memory optimizations, a new image quality tuning mode, and other improvements for this common AV1 cross-platform encoder.
The AOM-AV1 3.12 encoder adds a new image quality tuning mode with "--tune=iq" for image quality optimizations. There are also new tuning values for the DELTAQ mode, CDEF, and other options.
There are also some nice codec efficiency and performance optimizations to find with AOM-AV1 3.12:
"- Compression Efficiency Improvements
* Tuning mode AOM_TUNE_IQ improves image compression efficiency on the CLIC dataset by up to 12% for the same SSIMULACRA 2 score, up to 14% for the same DSSIM score, and up to 17% for the same Butteraugli score.
* ~3% BD-rate gains for speed 11 VGA camera mode.
* ~5% BD-rate gains for speed 11 on scroll clips screen mode.
- Perceptual Quality Improvements
* Adjust temporal filter strength for better visual quality.
* RTC screen: visual quality improvements for scrolling and for scene/slide changes.
* RTC camera mode: visual quality improvements for speed 11 VGA.
- Speedup and Memory Optimizations
* Optimize the Arm Neon implementation of the loop filter functions with an average uplift of 15 - 25% in microbenchmarks.
* Add the CDEF optimization for RISC-V.
* Help the compiler generate better vectorized code for variance calculation and warped motion in generic CPU builds.
* Make several arrays const."
More details on all of the changes to find with AOM-AV1 3.12 via GoogleSource.com. New AOM-AV1 benchmarks of different CPUs soon.
