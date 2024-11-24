AMDXDNA Driver For Ryzen AI Now Ready To Appear In The Linux Kernel

Written by Michael Larabel in AMD on 24 November 2024 at 09:22 AM EST. 6 Comments
AMD
The AMDXDNA kernel driver for Linux systems that was made open-source in January for supporting the Ryzen AI NPU on laptop SoCs going back to the Ryzen 7040 "Phoenix" series is now one step away from appearing in the mainline Linux kernel in the near future.

While the AMDXDNA kernel driver was made public and open-source back in January, it wasn't until July that the AMDXDNA driver began its review process to work its way into the upstream Linux kernel. The AMDXDNA driver has gone through eleven rounds of review and revisions over the past few months but is now ready to appear in the mainline kernel.

Ryzen AI logo


Following the AMDXDNA v11 patches being posted, on Friday the AMDXDNA driver patches were merged into the drm-misc-next branch. With that when the drm-misc-next is then pulled into DRM-Next, it's then going to the mainline Linux kernel.

The timing is a bit of a tough spot. This more than likely means we'll see the AMDXDNA driver debut for the Linux 6.14 kernel cycle. We are half-way through the two week Linux 6.13 merge window. Typically new drivers can be added late since it doesn't risk regressing existing hardware support. But as drm-misc-next already has a variety of other non-AMDXDNA patches queuing, it doesn't look like they'll try a secondary pull of changes to DRM-Next in the coming days and to then squeeze into the current Linux 6.13 cycle. So short of any last minute wrangling over the coming days, the AMDXDNA driver is destined to appear in the Linux 6.14 kernel rather than the current Linux 6.13 cycle.

AMDXDNA driver queued


In any event it's now an achievement that the AMDXDNA driver has been picked up into drm-misc-next as it's now taken care of all the necessary changes to be an upstreamed accelerator driver.

It's been a long journey for the AMDXDNA driver especially with the Ryzen AI NPUs appearing in notebooks now for nearly two years, but nevertheless it's open-source and finally ready for the mainline kernel. Assuming AMDXDNA goes into Linux 6.14 rather than squeezing it into Linux 6.13, the v6.14 kernel stable release will be out around April~May.

Over in user-space, the AMD Xilinx XRT and AMD AIE Plugin for IREE allow for interacting with the Ryzen AI NPU by way of this kernel driver. There is also supposed to be coming the AMD Unified AI Software Stack that prior indications would be around the end of 2024... There's just a few weeks left to the calendar year so we will see if it makes it or not before the end of Q4. Whether that AMD Unified AI Software Stack brings a new user-space solution or just layers atop say the IREE plug-in remains to be seen.
6 Comments
Related News
AMD Bus Lock Trap Support Merged For Linux 6.13
Many AMD CPU Feature Additions Land In Linux 6.13
Linux Fixes Hosts Randomly Rebooting During Virtualization With Ryzen 7000/8000 CPUs
AMD Releases ZenDNN 5.0 For Deep Neural Network Library Optimized For Zen 5 EPYC
AMD 3D V-Cache Optimizer Driver To Be Merged For Linux 6.13
AMD Developing Next-Gen Fortran Compiler Based On Flang, Optimized For AMD GPUs
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
ReiserFS Has Been Deleted From The Linux Kernel
Linux CoC Announces Decision Following Recent Bcachefs Drama
Bcachefs Changes Rejected Reportedly Due To CoC, Kernel Future "Uncertain"
Red Hat & Microsoft Bringing RHEL To WSL
Linux 6.12 Released With Real-Time Capabilities, Sched_Ext, More AMD RDNA4 & More
Many Networking Changes In Linux 6.13 - One Line Of Code Helping WireGuard Performance
Google Engineer Proposes "Page Detective" As New Kernel Debugging Tool
FreeCAD 1.0 Released With UI/UX Improvements, New Materials System