AMDVLK 2025.Q1.1 Brings New Performance Tuning & Fixes

Written by Michael Larabel in Radeon on 7 February 2025 at 05:54 AM EST. Add A Comment
RADEON
AMDVLK 2025.Q1.1 is out this morning as the first update of the year to this official AMD open-source Vulkan driver for Linux systems.

AMDVLK remains the official Vulkan Linux driver for AMD Radeon hardware while it's the Mesa RADV driver developed by Valve, Red Hat, and other parties that tends to be most popular among Linux gamers and enthusiasts. While this is the first update to AMDVLK since December, it's a rather small one.

AMDVLK 2025.Q1.1 just brings updating against the Vulkan API 1.4.304 headers and performance tuning for YQuake2. AMDVLK also fixes issues with a black border on GNOME windows and hangs for Silent Hill 2 when ray-tracing is enabled. That's it in terms of official changes in AMDVLK 2025.Q1.1. Presumably the AMDVLK drivers have been busy preparing for next month's RDNA4 / Radeon RX 9070 series graphics but that isn't yet official.

AMD Radeon graphics card


The AMDVLK 2025.Q1.1 source code as well as RHEL and Ubuntu binaries are available for download from GitHub.
