AMDVLK 2024.Q4.3 Brings Vulkan 1.4 Support, More Game Tuning
AMD has squeezed in one more open-source Vulkan driver update for the year to benefit Linux gamers and others wanting to use this official AMD Vulkan Linux driver option.
At the beginning of December was the ushering in of Vulkan 1.4 and was met by same day support with the RADV driver and other Mesa drivers. AMDVLK has now joined the party with AMDVLK 2024.Q4.3 supporting Vulkan 1.4.303 and testing all of the Vulkan 1.4 conformance test suite (CTS) test cases.
In addition to AMDVLK now supporting Vulkan 1.4, the v2024.Q4.3 update also has performance tuning for more games such as Baldur's Gate 3 and Indiana Jones.
AMDVLK 2024.Q4.3 also disables VK_EXT_image_2d_view_of_3d now for sparse images, fixes a corruption issue for Unigine Superposition when using the Zink OpenGL-on-Vulkan driver with AMDVLK, and takes care of a Ghost Runner demo hang when using VKD3D with ray-tracing enabled.
Downloads and more details on the AMDVLK 2024.Q4.3 update along with the source code and RHEL / Ubuntu binaries via GitHub.
