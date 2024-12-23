AMDVLK 2024.Q4.3 Brings Vulkan 1.4 Support, More Game Tuning

Written by Michael Larabel in Radeon on 23 December 2024 at 05:58 AM EST. Add A Comment
RADEON
AMD has squeezed in one more open-source Vulkan driver update for the year to benefit Linux gamers and others wanting to use this official AMD Vulkan Linux driver option.

At the beginning of December was the ushering in of Vulkan 1.4 and was met by same day support with the RADV driver and other Mesa drivers. AMDVLK has now joined the party with AMDVLK 2024.Q4.3 supporting Vulkan 1.4.303 and testing all of the Vulkan 1.4 conformance test suite (CTS) test cases.

Vulkan 1.4 graphic from Khronos Group


In addition to AMDVLK now supporting Vulkan 1.4, the v2024.Q4.3 update also has performance tuning for more games such as Baldur's Gate 3 and Indiana Jones.

AMDVLK 2024.Q4.3 also disables VK_EXT_image_2d_view_of_3d now for sparse images, fixes a corruption issue for Unigine Superposition when using the Zink OpenGL-on-Vulkan driver with AMDVLK, and takes care of a Ghost Runner demo hang when using VKD3D with ray-tracing enabled.

Downloads and more details on the AMDVLK 2024.Q4.3 update along with the source code and RHEL / Ubuntu binaries via GitHub.
Add A Comment
Related News
AMD ROCm 6.3.1 Released With Instinct MI325X Support, ROCm Runfile Installer
AMD Preps Many Graphics Driver Updates For Linux 6.14, DRM Panic Support
Last Minute AMD GFX12 Changes For RadeonSI Driver Enable ACO For RDNA4
AMD GFX 11.5.3 Graphics Support Added To Mesa 25.0
AMDVLK 2024.Q4.2 Released With New Extensions, Other Changes
AMD ROCm 6.3 Tags Begin Appearing On GitHub
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Linux Fixing A "Hilarious/Revolting Performance Regression" Around Intel KVM Virtualization
Linux 6.13 Is A Great Holiday Gift For AMD Systems With Many New Features
Linux 6.6.66 LTS Kernel Released With New Hardware Support & Many Fixes
System76 Releases Updated AMD Ryzen Linux Laptop
Xfce 4.20 Desktop Released With Wayland Improvements & New Features
Curl Drops Support For Hyper Rust HTTP Backend Citing Little Demand
Fish Shell 4.0 Beta Released With C++ Code Ported To Rust
NVIDIA Launches $249 "Gen AI Supercomputer" With Jetson Orin Nano Super Developer Kit