AMDVLK 2024.Q4.1 Adds A Few More Vulkan Extensions

Written by Michael Larabel in Radeon on 31 October 2024 at 06:03 AM EDT. Add A Comment
RADEON
One month has passed since the AMDVLK 2024.Q3.3 driver release while today has brought the AMDVLK 2024.Q4.1 release with a few new Vulkan API extensions.

AMDVLK 2024.Q4.1 adds support for the VK_EXT_depth_clamp_control, VK_EXT_fragment_shader_interlock, and VK_MESA_image_alignment_control extensions. The VK_MESA_image_alignment_control extension is prominent for Linux gamers in that extension is used by the VKD3D Direct3D-on-Vulkan layering software.

Radeon graphics cards


The AMDVLK 2024.Q4.1 release does add VkPhysicalDeviceImageCompressionControlFeaturesEXT support to its VK_EXT_image_compression_control implementation too. Plus is building on the Vulkan API 1.3.297 header files and fixes a number of bugs. Among the Vulkan driver bug fixes are ranging from Vulkan CTS test failures to corruption seen within the game 7 Days To Die.

The AMDVLK 2024.Q4.1 driver source code as well as pre-built Ubuntu and RHEL binaries via GitHub.
