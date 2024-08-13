AMDVLK 2024.Q3.1 Brings Official Ubuntu 24.04 Support & New Performance Tuning

13 August 2024
Hitting the release button minutes ago, AMDVLK 2024.Q3.1 is available as the newest version of AMD's official open-source Vulkan driver and the first new release since the end of June. This driver continues to trail in popularity to the likes of the Valve-backed Mesa RADV Radeon Vulkan driver but does well in areas like Vulkan ray-tracing and is officially backed by AMD.

With AMDVLK 2024.Q3.1 it's the first version officially supported for Ubuntu 24.04 LTS while at the same time the Ubuntu 20.04 LTS support is being retired. I've used prior AMDVLK 2024.Q2 releases on Ubuntu 24.04 but now AMD is comfortable in declaring the support official for this Ubuntu Long Term Support release that has been available since April.

AMDVLK 2024.Q3.1 also updates against the Vulkan API 1.3.292 header files, optimizes its Direct3D 9 Strict Float emulation path and provides some new performance tuning. The latest performance tuning work from AMD on the AMDVLK driver is to benefit games Serious Sam 4 and Rainbow Six Extraction.

Today's AMDVLK driver update also has fixes for 7 Days To Die, Starfield, and Vulkan CTS test cases. Downloads and more details on the AMDVLK driver update via GitHub.
