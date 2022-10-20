AMDVLK 2022.Q4.1 Brings More Vulkan Performance Tuning

21 October 2022
AMD today published their latest open-source Radeon Vulkan Linux driver update, AMDVLK 2022.Q4.1, as their first source update in three weeks.

AMDVLK 2022.Q4.1 updates their headers against the upstream Vulkan API 1.3.230 state, enables a CPU path for surface present support, and has performance tuning for several different titles. There are also bug fixes, including for Vulkan conformance test suite (CTS) problems.


The Feral Interactive ported Total War: Warhammer III game for Linux is one of the titles seeing performance tuning with today's AMDVLK update.


Among the Vulkan 2022.Q4.1 performance tuning work is for Total War: Warhammer III, Doom Eternal RT, GravityMark RT, and Quake II RTX. It's great in particular seeing an apparent focus on enhancing Vulkan ray-tracing titles -- both native Linux software like Quake II RTX and GravityMark as well as Steam Play games like Doom Eternal.

AMDVLK 2022.Q4.1 driver source code as well as Ubuntu and RHEL binaries can be downloaded from GitHub.

Meanwhile AMD announced yesterday their RDNA3 graphics announcement livestream will happen at 1:00PM PDT on 3 November. AMD previously announced the RDNA3 announcement date of 3 November while yesterday confirmed the livestream and its time.
