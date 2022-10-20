AMDVLK 2022.Q4.1 Brings More Vulkan Performance Tuning

We Need Your Support: Did you know that you can get Phoronix Premium for under $4 per month? Try it today to view our site ad-free, multi-page articles on a single page, and more while the proceeds allow us to write more Linux hardware reviews. At the very least, please disable your ad-blocker.

AMD today published their latest open-source Radeon Vulkan Linux driver update, AMDVLK 2022.Q4.1, as their first source update in three weeks.AMDVLK 2022.Q4.1 updates their headers against the upstream Vulkan API 1.3.230 state, enables a CPU path for surface present support, and has performance tuning for several different titles. There are also bug fixes, including for Vulkan conformance test suite (CTS) problems.



The Feral Interactive ported Total War: Warhammer III game for Linux is one of the titles seeing performance tuning with today's AMDVLK update.