AMDVLK 2022.Q3.2 Released With Game Optimizations, Fixes CTS Failures

AMDVLK 2022.Q3.2 was released by AMD overnight as their newest official open-source Vulkan driver release for Linux systems.

AMDVLK continues to be maintained as their open-source AMD Vulkan driver derived from their official Vulkan sources used by Radeon Software on Windows and Linux while built against purely open-source components like the AMDGPU LLVM shader compiler back-end rather than their proprietary shader compiler alternative. AMDVLK doesn't have the traction that Mesa's RADV has among Linux gamers particularly due to the Mesa drivers being provided out-of-the-box, but AMD continues maintaining AMDVLK in part since it's a derivative of their official Vulkan driver development and for offering official support on Linux.

AMDVLK 2022.Q3.2 rebuilds against the newer Vulkan API 1.3.221 headers, improves the game performance for the title Sniper Elite 5, adds debug logging support, and adds capture replay support for sparse buffers. There is also a number of Vulkan conformance test suite (CTS) fixes as well as fixing their ASTC/ETC2 GPU decode path from a possible hang when using RenderDoc.


The open-source RDNA2 support is quite mature at this stage for both RADV and AMDVLK.


More details on the AMDVLK 2022.Q3.2 release along with downloads in source form and Ubuntu / RHEL binaries via GitHub. The AMDVLK release today isn't particularly exciting as presumably AMD's driver developers remain very busy on preparing next-gen RDNA3 GPU support that is launching next quarter.
