AMD Revises Work On GPU Workload Hinting For Linux

Written by Michael Larabel in Radeon on 1 October 2022 at 08:39 AM EDT.
AMD's Linux graphics driver engineers this week sent out their latest patch series working on workload hints that are used for dynamically tuning the power profile of AMD GPU SoCs based upon the specified workload indicator.

The send revision of this patch series for AMDGPU workload hints has been submitted. The currently supported workload profiles include 3D, video, VR, compute, or "none" as the recognized types. The graphics processor can better adapt its performance/power based on knowing the particular workload type being engaged.


The workload hints can be set by user-space based on the context IOCTL for specifying the intended 3D / Video / VR / Compute workload type. From the context IOCTL the current workload hint can also be read.

The new AMDGPU workload hint patches can be found on the amd-gfx mailing list. We'll see how much of a difference these workload profile hints make in practice once the work is mainlined.
