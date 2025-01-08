AMD Linux GPU Driver Preps OEM i2c Bus Support Used For RGB Control & More
A set of patches posted this week for the AMDGPU Linux kernel graphics driver is beginning to expose additional i2c buses that are used by some OEM/AIB partners for implementing RGB lighting controls and other extra functionality with Radeon graphics cards.
AMDGPU maintainer Alex Deucher sent out the set of patches for adding additional i2c buses for enabling with the AMDGPU Linux driver. In the patch cover letter he explained:
"At the momemt we only expose the i2c buses used by the driver for displays or EEPROMs. However, some OEMs/AIBs use extra i2c buses for things like RGB controls. Expose the extra i2c buses in case the OEM uses one of them."
The set of 10 patches end up enabling the OEM i2c bus. See the patch series for those interested in the pending support.
"Expose the OEM i2c bus on boards that support it. This bus is used for OEM specific features like RGB, etc."
The patch messages don't elaborate on their motivation for now exposing the OEM i2c bus under Linux or any other follow-up patches at this time for actually controlling any extra OEM-specific features under Linux. In any event it will be a welcome addition for those looking at taking more control of their AIB/OEM partner graphics cards under Linux and addressing some feature parity to the Windows support.
