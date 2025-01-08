AMD Linux GPU Driver Preps OEM i2c Bus Support Used For RGB Control & More

Written by Michael Larabel in Radeon on 8 January 2025 at 08:50 AM EST. 6 Comments
RADEON
A set of patches posted this week for the AMDGPU Linux kernel graphics driver is beginning to expose additional i2c buses that are used by some OEM/AIB partners for implementing RGB lighting controls and other extra functionality with Radeon graphics cards.

AMDGPU maintainer Alex Deucher sent out the set of patches for adding additional i2c buses for enabling with the AMDGPU Linux driver. In the patch cover letter he explained:
"At the momemt we only expose the i2c buses used by the driver for displays or EEPROMs. However, some OEMs/AIBs use extra i2c buses for things like RGB controls. Expose the extra i2c buses in case the OEM uses one of them."

The set of 10 patches end up enabling the OEM i2c bus. See the patch series for those interested in the pending support.
"Expose the OEM i2c bus on boards that support it. This bus is used for OEM specific features like RGB, etc."

The patch messages don't elaborate on their motivation for now exposing the OEM i2c bus under Linux or any other follow-up patches at this time for actually controlling any extra OEM-specific features under Linux. In any event it will be a welcome addition for those looking at taking more control of their AIB/OEM partner graphics cards under Linux and addressing some feature parity to the Windows support.
6 Comments
Related News
AMD's GPUOpen HIP RT 2.5 Released With Fixes, GFX1200 RDNA4 Support
New Linux Patches Enhance AMD Radeon Video Encode/Decode For Older GPUs
32 Patches Merged For More Unification Between RadeonSI OpenGL & RADV Vulkan Drivers
AMD's GPUOpen Vulkan Memory Allocator Now Supports Vulkan 1.4
AMDVLK 2024.Q4.3 Brings Vulkan 1.4 Support, More Game Tuning
AMD ROCm 6.3.1 Released With Instinct MI325X Support, ROCm Runfile Installer
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Steam On Linux Ends 2024 With A Nice Boost To Its Marketshare, AMD Linux CPU Use At 74%
The Linux Kernel Hit A Decade Low In 2024 For The Number Of New Commits Per Year
X.Org Server Development Hit A Decade High For The Number Of Commits In 2024
ZLUDA v4 Released For Initial CUDA Support On Non-NVIDIA GPUs
LibreOffice 25.2 RC1 Brings Many Open-Source Office Suite Improvements
Cloudflare Talks Up Multi-Path TCP But Dings Linux's Less Than Ideal Support
GCC Patches Posted For Half-Century Old ALGOL 68 Programming Language
New Linux Patches Enhance AMD Radeon Video Encode/Decode For Older GPUs