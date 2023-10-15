More Patches For Next-Gen AMD GPU Support Queued Ahead Of Linux 6.7
On Friday AMD sent in another batch of feature patches that are ready for DRM-Next to in turn be upstreamed with the quickly approaching Linux 6.7 merge window. Most notable with this latest round of feature patches is enabling more next-generation graphics processor IP.
As part of this week's AMDGPU/AMDKFD pull is support for the following new blocks: GCC 11.5, NBIO 7.11, DCN 3.5, VPE 6.1, DML 2, and SMU 14. This follows AMD sending out a lot of new hardware enablement patches in the past few weeks. This may correlate to next-gen APUs/SoCs with "RDNA3 refresh" graphics and/or for their next-gen Radeon RX graphics cards, but given their recent approach of enabling new graphics IP on a block-by-block basis it's more difficult to assert the intended products in advance.
The patches also bring OverDrive support for SMU 13, RAS and FRU EEPROM updates, SR-IOV fixes, GPU reset fixes, Scatter Gather (S/G) display fixes, enabling Seamless Boot mode for more systems to avoid flashes/mode-sets at boot time, eDP fixes for laptops, and many AMDKFD fixes.
This is likely the last batch of AMD graphics driver feature patches destined for the Linux 6.7 merge window. The full list of patches can be found on the DRI mailing list.
