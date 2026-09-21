AMD Begins Preparing Open-Source Linux Driver For Graphics Cards With GDDR7
AMD sent out their latest Linux kernel graphics driver patches today for enabling some new hardware IP blocks. And as part of that, preparing for GDDR7 video memory with the AMDGPU driver.
It's rumored that next-generation AMD RDNA5 graphics cards will feature GDDR7 video memory. Current generation AMD RDNA4 graphics cards are relying on GDDR6 while the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 50 desktop graphics cards are using GDDR7. Not really a surprise or big stretch that RDNA5 would be using GDDR7.
As explicitly clear work around GDDR7, a patch was sent out today adding the "GDDR7" identifier as a video memory name. Again, not unexpected but just confirming things and also now connecting these new and recent AMDGPU driver patches to what are likely the IP blocks for RDNA5.
Also sent out today were new patches for enabling the IP block IH 8.0 for the interrupt handler and NBIF 7.10 as the newest version of the New Bus InterFace. There were also several other smaller patches also sent out making more mundane preparation changes for the new IP.
This follows other recent patches like introducing Display Core Next 6 (DCN6) and other GFX 13.0.x work.
Great seeing the AMD open-source GPU enablement work for consumer GPUs continuing well ahead of launch. Recent rumors suggest there may be limited SKU(s) launching of RDNA5 in 2027 while additional SKUs may not launch until 2028 given the ongoing industry supply constraints. In any case hopefully by then the upstream open-source Linux kernel driver will be ready and good shape for these GPUs.
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