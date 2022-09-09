AMD Prepares More RDNA3 Code, New GPU Reset Mode For RX 6000 Series With Linux 6.1
As with recent kernel series, AMD engineers remain very busy in working on next-generation GPU support -- both for RDNA3 graphics as well as their next-gen CDNA "MI 300" accelerator. With Linux 6.1 there is more new code that will be introduced, though with their per-IP-block enabling strategy of getting all the different IP blocks into place and less big monolithic patch series, at the moment it's not clear externally/publicly the current support state as of Linux 6.0~6.1 for their unreleased GPU products. We'll see in due course once the products are formally announced and I'm able to test them on Linux. Hopefully everything is aligned nicely for being able to run the new Radeon GPUs on launch day under Linux with a released kernel.
Lisa Su recently teased the forthcoming RDNA3 graphics at the recent Ryzen 7000 series launch event.
In any event with this pull request of material for Linux 6.1, there are a lot of new IP block updates. The updates affect the likes of NBIO 7.7, DCN 3.2, DCN 3.1.4, SMU 13.x, GC 11.x, PSP 13.x, SDMA 6.x, and GMC 11.x.
Another notable change with this new AMDGPU work for Linux 6.1 is adding "Mode2" reset support for existing RDNA2 / Radeon RX 6000 series graphics. The Mode2 reset is an alternative GPU reset mode in case of problems. The Mode2 reset is intended for multi-container use-cases and others where needing a quick GPU reset and without causing the video memory to be lost. With this new pull request the Mode2 reset functionality is in place for RDNA2 "Sienna Cichlid" graphics processors.
Other changes in this AMD Radeon kernel graphics driver pull request include fixes for Aldebaran, Display Stream Compression (DSC) improvements, GFXOFF stats support for VanGogh APUs, SR-IOV updates, and various other fixes and low-level code improvements. This pull request has the full list of patches for this work being queued for Linux 6.1.