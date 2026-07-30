AMD Posts Linux Patches For HDMI 2.1 Auto Low-Latency Mode "ALLM" & VRR

Written by Michael Larabel in Radeon on 30 July 2026 at 02:36 PM EDT. 13 Comments
RADEON
Following AMD posting AMDGPU patches for HDMI 2.1 FRL support after the HDMI 2.1 open-source support was long blocked by the HDMI Forum, as part of working toward a complete HDMI 2.1 implementation in this AMD Linux driver it was followed by HDMI 2.1 Display Stream Compression (DSC) support. Now the latest on the AMDGPU HDMI 2.1 enabling path is enabling Auto Low-Latency Mode (ALLM) as well as HDMI Variable Rate Refresh!

Out today are the patches from AMD for enabling HDMI 2.1's Auto Low-Latency Mode in the AMDGPU Linux driver. HDMI ALLM allows your computer (or game system) to inform the display device to turn on the "Game Mode" to optimize for faster gaming speeds. The intent is on reducing latency and lag for a faster gaming experience with modern TVs / monitors.

With the AMDGPU driver patches, HDMI 2.1 ALLM is enabled when the set content-type is "Game" per user-space requests or when "Gaming-VRR" variable rate refresh is enabled.

New AMDGPI HDMI 2.1 features


The other exciting element is the HDMI 2.1 VRR support with DisplayPort VRR having already been long supported by the AMDGPU driver. Another exciting milestone for Linux gamers with AMD Radeon graphics to finally enjoy HDMI 2.1 VRR.

The patches are now out for review on the mailing list. Time is getting tight though for the DRM-Next cut-off for getting this into the upcoming Linux v7.3 merge window, so we'll see if it makes it for the next kernel cycle during the back half of August or if it will be pulled back until v7.4. In any case great seeing more of the AMDGPU HDMI 2.1 support coming together.
13 Comments
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Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

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