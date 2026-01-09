AMD Enabling New GFX12.1 & More RDNA 3.5 Hardware Blocks With Linux 6.20~7.0

Written by Michael Larabel in Radeon on 9 January 2026 at 11:16 AM EST. Add A Comment
RADEON
AMD today sent out their latest pull request to DRM-Next of new AMDGPU/AMDKFD kernel driver changes they are looking to get into the next kernel cycle, which will either be known as Linux 6.20 or more than likely be called Linux 7.0. Notable with this week's pull request is enabling a lot of new GPU hardware IP blocks, including GC/GFX 12.1 as a new addition past the current GFX12.0 / RDNA4.

In recent weeks AMD has been working on support for next-gen graphics IP blocks, including GFX 12.1. With AMD's block-by-block enablement approach of bringing up individual GPU IP blocks at a time rather than their large monolithic patch series of the past with the fishy codenames, it remains more difficult ascertaining externally what speculated/rumored products these new IP block versions are associated with.

With today's pull request the newly-enabled IP versions include SMUIO 15, PSP 15, IH 7.1, IH 6.1.1, MMHUB 3.4, MMHUB 4.2, GC 12.1, GC 11.5.4, SDMA 6.1.4, SDMA 7.1, SMU 15, SDMA 7.11.4, and JPEG 5.3.

The SMU 15 code is also what points at greater NPU integration with the Radeon GPU hardware.

Besides the GC (GFX) 12.1, as you can see there are also two IP versions of several blocks being enabled in this pull request and thus what will be for different products. As there is also GC/GFX 11.5.4 being enabled too. GFX 11.5 series is for the RDNA 3.5 graphics, so with this 11.5.4 addition and other older IP minor version added for other blocks, it looks like another RDNA 3.5 addition is on the way.

The AMDKFD compute driver for ROCm with this pull request also adds both GC 12.1 and GC 11.5.4 support. The AMDKFD driver also adds per-context support and other improvements. The ROCm user-space code for per-context support is also coming together in tandem.

Whatever these products end up being, great seeing the Linux support continuing to get ready and upstream in advance of the product announcements.

Today's AMDGPU pull request also brings support for larger GPU address spaces, documentation updates, HDMI fixes, DC FP fixes, user queue updates, DisplayPort audio fixes, and other updates.
amd-drm-next-6.20-2026-01-09:

amdgpu:
- GPUVM updates
- Initial support for larger GPU address spaces
- Initial SMUIO 15.x support
- Documentation updates
- Initial PSP 15.x support
- Initial IH 7.1 support
- Initial IH 6.1.1 support
- SMU 13.0.12 updates
- RAS updates
- Initial MMHUB 3.4 support
- Initial MMHUB 4.2 support
- Initial GC 12.1 support
- Initial GC 11.5.4 support
- HDMI fixes
- Panel replay improvements
- DML updates
- DC FP fixes
- Initial SDMA 6.1.4 support
- Initial SDMA 7.1 support
- Userq updates
- DC HPD refactor
- SwSMU cleanups and refactoring
- TTM memory ops parallelization
- DCN 3.5 fixes
- DP audio fixes
- Clang fixes
- Misc spelling fixes and cleanups
- Initial SDMA 7.11.4 support
- Convert legacy DRM logging helpers to new drm logging helpers
- Initial JPEG 5.3 support
- Add support for changing UMA size via the driver
- DC analog fixes
- GC 9 gfx queue reset support
- Initial SMU 15.x support

amdkfd:
- Reserved SDMA rework
- Refactor SPM
- Initial GC 12.1 support
- Initial GC 11.5.4 support
- Initial SDMA 7.1 support
- Initial SDMA 6.1.4 support
- Increase the kfd process hash table
- Per context support
- Topology fixes

radeon:
- Convert legacy DRM logging helpers to new drm logging helpers
- Use devm for i2c adapters
- Variable sized array fix
- Misc cleanups

The full list of patches with today's AMD kernel driver updates ahead of Linux 6.20~7.0 can be found via the pull request.
Add A Comment
Related News
AMD Caps Off Linux 7.4 Graphics Driver Development With More HDMI 2.1 Fixes
Vulkan API Improvements Coming For The AMD Polaris GPUs With Mesa RADV
AMD Sends In More New GPU Hardware Enablement For Linux 7.4, Bug Fixes
The Amazing Work By Valve's Timur Kristóf On Improving Old AMD GPUs On Linux
AMD Sends Out New Linux Patches Further Enhancing HDMI 2.1 Reliability
AMD Begins Preparing Open-Source Linux Driver For Graphics Cards With GDDR7
About The Author

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Linus Torvalds Working On A Hefty Linux Kernel Improvement With Claude Code
Linus Torvalds "Did What I Preach", Used AI To Make Code Decipherable & Uncovered More Bugs
Microsoft Releases Microsoft Defender For The Linux Desktop
AI Makes "Open-Source, Clean Room" Implementations Of Adobe Photoshop & Premier In Rust
Steam Beta Now Defaults Non-Steam Windows Binaries To Using Proton
Ubuntu Currently Suffering From Sustained DDoS Attack
Claude Code / AI Shows Potential For Reverse-Engineering Hardware For Linux Support
Linux Kernel Developers Plan To Remove "Assisted-By" Tag Requirement For AI/LLM Usage