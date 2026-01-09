AMD Enabling New GFX12.1 & More RDNA 3.5 Hardware Blocks With Linux 6.20~7.0
AMD today sent out their latest pull request to DRM-Next of new AMDGPU/AMDKFD kernel driver changes they are looking to get into the next kernel cycle, which will either be known as Linux 6.20 or more than likely be called Linux 7.0. Notable with this week's pull request is enabling a lot of new GPU hardware IP blocks, including GC/GFX 12.1 as a new addition past the current GFX12.0 / RDNA4.
In recent weeks AMD has been working on support for next-gen graphics IP blocks, including GFX 12.1. With AMD's block-by-block enablement approach of bringing up individual GPU IP blocks at a time rather than their large monolithic patch series of the past with the fishy codenames, it remains more difficult ascertaining externally what speculated/rumored products these new IP block versions are associated with.
With today's pull request the newly-enabled IP versions include SMUIO 15, PSP 15, IH 7.1, IH 6.1.1, MMHUB 3.4, MMHUB 4.2, GC 12.1, GC 11.5.4, SDMA 6.1.4, SDMA 7.1, SMU 15, SDMA 7.11.4, and JPEG 5.3.
The SMU 15 code is also what points at greater NPU integration with the Radeon GPU hardware.
Besides the GC (GFX) 12.1, as you can see there are also two IP versions of several blocks being enabled in this pull request and thus what will be for different products. As there is also GC/GFX 11.5.4 being enabled too. GFX 11.5 series is for the RDNA 3.5 graphics, so with this 11.5.4 addition and other older IP minor version added for other blocks, it looks like another RDNA 3.5 addition is on the way.
The AMDKFD compute driver for ROCm with this pull request also adds both GC 12.1 and GC 11.5.4 support. The AMDKFD driver also adds per-context support and other improvements. The ROCm user-space code for per-context support is also coming together in tandem.
Whatever these products end up being, great seeing the Linux support continuing to get ready and upstream in advance of the product announcements.
Today's AMDGPU pull request also brings support for larger GPU address spaces, documentation updates, HDMI fixes, DC FP fixes, user queue updates, DisplayPort audio fixes, and other updates.
amd-drm-next-6.20-2026-01-09:
amdgpu:
- GPUVM updates
- Initial support for larger GPU address spaces
- Initial SMUIO 15.x support
- Documentation updates
- Initial PSP 15.x support
- Initial IH 7.1 support
- Initial IH 6.1.1 support
- SMU 13.0.12 updates
- RAS updates
- Initial MMHUB 3.4 support
- Initial MMHUB 4.2 support
- Initial GC 12.1 support
- Initial GC 11.5.4 support
- HDMI fixes
- Panel replay improvements
- DML updates
- DC FP fixes
- Initial SDMA 6.1.4 support
- Initial SDMA 7.1 support
- Userq updates
- DC HPD refactor
- SwSMU cleanups and refactoring
- TTM memory ops parallelization
- DCN 3.5 fixes
- DP audio fixes
- Clang fixes
- Misc spelling fixes and cleanups
- Initial SDMA 7.11.4 support
- Convert legacy DRM logging helpers to new drm logging helpers
- Initial JPEG 5.3 support
- Add support for changing UMA size via the driver
- DC analog fixes
- GC 9 gfx queue reset support
- Initial SMU 15.x support
amdkfd:
- Reserved SDMA rework
- Refactor SPM
- Initial GC 12.1 support
- Initial GC 11.5.4 support
- Initial SDMA 7.1 support
- Initial SDMA 6.1.4 support
- Increase the kfd process hash table
- Per context support
- Topology fixes
radeon:
- Convert legacy DRM logging helpers to new drm logging helpers
- Use devm for i2c adapters
- Variable sized array fix
- Misc cleanups
The full list of patches with today's AMD kernel driver updates ahead of Linux 6.20~7.0 can be found via the pull request.
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