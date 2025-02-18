AMD Continues Preparing openSIL Concept For Phoenix & Turin Processors

One of the AMD software projects we are very bullish on for the future is openSIL for opening up more of the CPU silicon initialization code for what will eventually replace AGESA across all client and server processors that is aiming for production readiness with Zen 6. In turn, AMD openSIL should allow easier/better Coreboot support. One of the development milestone release targets did slip but they remain working on preparing AMD openSIL releases for Phoenix client and Turin server hardware.

With AMD engineers only talking publicly about openSIL every few months or so with it not being as sexy of a topic as AI, etc, we are always clamoring for new details. Plus the public code drops for openSIL only come in intervals and at this stage not with the flow of internal development. One of the topics I had been wondering about myself had been the Phoenix client SoCs and Turin (EPYC 9005 series) proof-of-concept code given prior presentations on AMD openSIL pegged it for release before the end of the 2024 calendar year.

Half-way through Q1-2025 we haven't seen the AMD openSIL release yet for Phoenix or Turin. But someone else also was wondering and managed to receive an update as to the Turin and Phoenix PoC release:
"I appreciate all of the interest and passionate inquiries regarding the openSIL Proof-Of-Concept code releases.

Please know we are hard at work preparing the Phoenix and Turin POC’s for public release.

Also, please be reminded that these POC projects are being made as sample code (a preview of future production worthy code releases) and are not intended or suitable for production implementations."

So it's still coming. Unfortunate the slip from the Q4-2024 target but delays happen especially when it's for a milestone not materially significant to the company. It's ultimately insignificant as long as the overall AMD openSIL roadmap remains on track for production readiness with Zen 6. The AMD proof-of-concept releases also tend to be limited to one or two reference motherboards as well so the experimental use of openSIL for Phoenix and Turin is limited as well beyond being a milestone to celebrate for open-source AMD initiatives.
