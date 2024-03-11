AMD Posts Performance Monitoring Patches For Zen 5 CPUs
While Linux 6.8 carries some elements of Zen 5 CPU support, more upstream Linux enablement for the next-generation AMD processors remains ongoing. Sent out this morning were the initial patches around AMD Zen 5 performance monitoring and events for the perf subsystem.
AMD posted the various JSON files needed for the PMU events for various performance monitoring events/metrics that are then exposed with the Linux perf tooling. From a look over these Zen 5 core/uncore events and metrics/mappings appear to be largely similar to Zen 4 processors.
These patches come after AMD last week published the performance monitor counter documentation for AMD Family 1Ah Model 00h to 0Fh processors, which is Zen 5.
These Zen 5 perf additions are now out for review on the kernel mailing list. As it's just JSON additions and doesn't risk regressing existing hardware support, we'll see if these patches make it into the new Linux v6.9 kernel cycle.
