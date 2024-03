AMD Posts Performance Monitoring Patches For Zen 5 CPUs

While Linux 6.8 carries some elements of Zen 5 CPU support , more upstream Linux enablement for the next-generation AMD processors remains ongoing. Sent out this morning were the initial patches around AMD Zen 5 performance monitoring and events for the perf subsystem.AMD posted the various JSON files needed for the PMU events for various performance monitoring events/metrics that are then exposed with the Linux perf tooling. From a look over these Zen 5 core/uncore events and metrics/mappings appear to be largely similar to Zen 4 processors.

These patches come after AMD last week published the performance monitor counter documentation for AMD Family 1Ah Model 00h to 0Fh processors, which is Zen 5.These Zen 5 perf additions are now out for review on the kernel mailing list . As it's just JSON additions and doesn't risk regressing existing hardware support, we'll see if these patches make it into the new Linux v6.9 kernel cycle.