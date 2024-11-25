New AMD Zen 5 Perf Events Going Into Linux 6.13
Sent out last night for the ongoing Linux 6.13 merge window were all of the perf tool changes for the wonderful "perf" subsystem for performance profiling and the like. In addition to adding the HWMON PMU to "perf stat", leader sampling for inherited task events, and various other tooling improvements, there are also vendor event updates. Most notable with the updated CPU vendor events are new AMD Zen 5 processor events.
The AMD Zen 5 additions with the perf updates for Linux 6.13 include adding new data fabric events, data fabric metrics, and updated data cache fill events.
There are new data fabric events around read/write data beats to each DRAM channel, upstream DMA read/write data beats between local sockets and each I/O root complex, inbound data beats between local sockets and core-to-fabric interfaces, and outbound data beats between local sockets and remote sockets via cross-socket links. The new data fabric metrics for Zen 5 are around DRAM read/write bandwidth for local and remote sockets as well as DMA read/write bandwidth and core inbound/outbound data bandwidth.
These AMD Zen 5 perf event additions will benefit the new AMD EPYC 9005 "Turin" servers and whatever additional EPYC Zen 5 processors follow.
More details on these perf event updates for Zen 5 and other perf tool changes for this next version of the Linux kernel, see this pull request.
Add A Comment