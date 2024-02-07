AMD Updates Mesa Video Driver Code With Geometric Scaling & HLG
AMD has merged updated video processing engine "VPElib" code into their Mesa driver with their latest feature work.
The merged code yesterday into Mesa 24.1 syncs the video processing code against AMD's upstream VPElib codebase that in turn is used by the Gallium3D video acceleration state trackers for offering GPU-accelerated video coding for Radeon hardware on the Linux desktop.
This merge plumbs in geometric scaling support as well as integration around hybrid log-gamma (HLG) that is important for HDR support.
See this merge request for more details on this latest AMD open-source video code update for Q2's Mesa 24.1.
