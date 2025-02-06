AMD Talks Up IREE/MLIR Programming For Ryzen AI NPUs

Written by Michael Larabel in AMD on 6 February 2025 at 10:00 AM EST. Add A Comment
AMD
While the AMDXDNA driver was merged for the Linux 6.14 kernel for enabling the Ryzen AI NPUs atop a mainline kernel build, there's still the user-space software needed for making use of the neural processing units found in Ryzen AI SoCs. AMD talked more about programming Ryzen AI NPUs last weekend in Belgium at the FOSDEM 2025 developer conference.

For the user-space software is currently the AMD AIE Plugin for IREE. IREE in turn derived from the Multi-Level Intermediate Representation (MLIR) IR that is part of the LLVM compiler stack. IREE supports importing from ONNX, PyTorch, TensorFlow, and other machine learning frameworks. Those wanting to learn more about IREE itself can do so via IREE.dev.

AMD has also been working on Peano as a new LLVM-based compiler for Ryzen AI NPUs. There's also the AMD Unified AI Software Stack tieing more of AMD's different compute/accelerator products together in a more formal/unified way using MLIR, but so far we haven't seen the Unified AI Software Stack formally break cover... Previously there was talks that would be out before the end of 2024.

AMD FOSDEM 2025 slide


AMD engineer Jorn Tuyls was at FOSDEM 2025 this past weekend in Brussels to talk about MLIR-based data tiling and packing for Ryzen AI NPU programming. If that interests you and/or just wanting to learn more about how the AMD Ryzen AI NPUs function, see this FOSDEM.org presentation page for all the media assets from the interesting talk.
Add A Comment
Related News
AMD Announces Open-Source "Schola" Library For Reinforcement Learning
AMD Broadcast TLB Invalidation Patches For Linux Updated, Intel RAR Eyed Next
New Linux Patches Yield Up To 3.3x Faster AES-CTR Performance On AMD Zen 5 CPUs
AMD AE4DMA Driver Merged For Linux 6.14
AMD GPU Operator Announced For Automated Driver Installation & Kubernetes Support
AMD ROCm 6.3.2 Supports Microsoft Azure Linux 3.0, HIP Improvements & Better Docs
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Linux's Sole Wireless/WiFi Driver Maintainer Is Stepping Down
Linux 6.14 With Rust: "We Are Almost At The 'Write A Real Driver In Rust' Stage Now"
X.Org / FreeDesktop.org Encounters New Cloud Crisis: Needs New Infrastructure Very Soon
GTK's X11 Backend Now Deprecated, Planned For Removal In GTK 5
KDE Plasma 6.3: "It's Looking Pretty Good!"
Alpine Linux In An Infrastructure Crisis With Equinix Metal Sunsetting
Arch Linux Powered CachyOS Updated With Propeller-Optimized Kernel
GNOME 48 Switches Over To "Adwaita Sans" As Default Font