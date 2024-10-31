AMD Formally Announces Ryzen 7 9800X3D Specs - Should Be Great For Linux Creators

Written by Michael Larabel in AMD on 31 October 2024
AMD has been teasing the Ryzen 9000X3D Zen 5 CPUs with 3D V-Cache and today they formally announced the specs of the Ryzen 7 9800X3D processor that will begin shipping 7 November.

The Ryzen 7 9800X3D is AMD's 8-core / 16-thread processor with 64MB of 3D V-Cache. This uses 2nd Gen AMD 3D V-Cache where the 64MB of cache is now underneath the processor cores so that the CCD is positioned closer to the heatsink/cooler. The intent is that the new 3D V-Cache processors will run cooler than prior generation 3D V-Cache processors.

The AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D will boost up to 5.2GHz and feature a 4.7GHz while total it provides 104MB of cache. This 120 Watt processor will have a suggested retail price of $479 USD. Again, expect retail availability on 7 November.

Under Microsoft Windows 11, AMD is promoting the Ryzen 7 9800X3D today as the new leading gaming processor with 8% uplift over the Ryzen 7 7800X3D and up to an average 20% gaming improvement over the Intel Core Ultra 9 285K Arrow Lake processor. That's under Windows with a focus on gaming... Expect many Linux benchmarks to come at launch.

AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D product page


More details on the Ryzen 7 9800X3D specs via AMD.com.
