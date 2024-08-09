Ryzen 3000 Series Gain Workaround For AMD P-State Linux Driver
For those still running an AMD Ryzen 3000 series "Zen 2" desktop it really ought to be time to upgrade soon for better performance and power efficiency given the Zen 5 performance benchmarks thus far, but for those still planning to use the Ryzen 3000 series for some time, a quirk/workaround is on the way for enabling more of those older platforms to work with the AMD P-State Linux driver.
The AMD P-State driver can allow for better performance and power efficiency than the generic ACPI CPUFreq driver. However, for Zen 2 where ACPI CPPC support was originally introduced, a number of Ryzen 3000 systems have missing nominal frequency (nominal_freq) and lowest frequency (lowest_freq) parameters in their ACPI tables. That missing data in turn has caused issues when trying to use the AMD P-State driver.
This patch should fix things up for the Ryzen 3000 series as the quirk will fall-back to using static values for the lowest frequency and nominal frequency parameters. The patch is currently being reviewed and could be picked up for the Linux v6.12 cycle later in the year.
