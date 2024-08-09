Ryzen 3000 Series Gain Workaround For AMD P-State Linux Driver

Written by Michael Larabel in AMD on 9 August 2024 at 06:17 AM EDT. 2 Comments
AMD
For those still running an AMD Ryzen 3000 series "Zen 2" desktop it really ought to be time to upgrade soon for better performance and power efficiency given the Zen 5 performance benchmarks thus far, but for those still planning to use the Ryzen 3000 series for some time, a quirk/workaround is on the way for enabling more of those older platforms to work with the AMD P-State Linux driver.

The AMD P-State driver can allow for better performance and power efficiency than the generic ACPI CPUFreq driver. However, for Zen 2 where ACPI CPPC support was originally introduced, a number of Ryzen 3000 systems have missing nominal frequency (nominal_freq) and lowest frequency (lowest_freq) parameters in their ACPI tables. That missing data in turn has caused issues when trying to use the AMD P-State driver.

Ryzen 9 3900X


This patch should fix things up for the Ryzen 3000 series as the quirk will fall-back to using static values for the lowest frequency and nominal frequency parameters. The patch is currently being reviewed and could be picked up for the Linux v6.12 cycle later in the year.
2 Comments
Related News
AMD XDNA Linux Kernel Driver For Ryzen AI Updated
Linux 6.11-rc2 To Recognize More AMD Zen 5 CPUs
Linux 6.11 Addressing "Long-Time Regression" Of Buggy AMD HDMI Audio
Testing The AMD Heterogeneous Core Topology Linux Patches On Ryzen AI 300 Series
AMD's Unified AI Software Stack Might Be A Boon For Other Vulkan/SPIR-V Hardware Too
AMD Ryzen 9000 Series Launch Delayed To August
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Open-Source AMD GPU Implementation Of CUDA "ZLUDA" Has Been Taken Down
Rust-Written Redox OS Now Has A Working Web Server
Linux 6.12 To Drop Old Code That Slows Down CPU Frequency Polling
GhostWrite Vulnerability Affects RISC-V CPU, Mitigating Takes A ~77% Performance Hit
The Open-Source AMD GPU Linux Kernel Graphics Driver Nears 5.8 Million Lines
NVMe 2.1 Specifications Published With New Capabilities
Tiny Linux Patch Up To 32% Faster, Up To 18% Less Energy For Intel Xeon Emerald Rapids
Immutable Version Of Arch-Based Manjaro Linux Available For Testing