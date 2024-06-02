AMD Announces Radeon PRO W7900 Dual Slot For Workstations & Gen AI

While the AMD Ryzen 9000 series (Zen 5) details are arguably the most exciting aspect of Lisa Su's keynote at Computex 2024, over on the Radeon side is the announcement of the AMD Radeon PRO W7900 Dual Slot graphics card intended for compact workstations and Gen AI.The AMD Radeon PRO W7900 Dual Slot graphics card features 48GB of GDDR6 ECC memory, 192 AI accelerators, 123 TFLOPS of FP16 peak performance, DisplayPort 2.1 connectivity, and a 295 Watt total board power rating. This high-end Radeon PRO offering is expected to be priced around $3499 USD.

I haven't yet tested the Radeon PRO W7900 Dual Slot but AMD's slides talk it up as delivering much better value than the likes of the NVIDIA RTX Ada 5000 and RTX Ada 6000 hardware.

AMD is also highlighting their ongoing improvements on the software side with the recent ROCm 6.1 release for Linux users and the beta support of using it with Windows Subsystem for Linux.

The AMD Radeon PRO W7900 Dual Slot should go on sale 19 June at $3499 USD. Lovely seeing AMD expressly promoting it as for "enterprises and developers on Linux."