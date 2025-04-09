AMD To Detail ROCm Open-Source Software Progress In June
AMD announced today they will be hosting a virtual "Advancing AI 2025" event in mid-June where they will talk about their next-gen AMD Instinct accelerators while of much interest to many Phoronix readers is an update on the ROCm open-source software.
Details are light with AMD just announcing this morning via X:
"Join AMD CEO @LisaSu and leaders across the AI ecosystem to discuss AMD’s bold vision for AI and announce the next generation of AMD Instinct GPUs and AMD ROCm open software ecosystem progress."
On the Instinct side they'll presumably be showing off and talking up the capabilities of the Instinct MI350 that is expected to launch later in 2025. The big question is what they will be showcasing or announcing around the ROCm open-source software stack in June.
Perhaps they will be announcing ROCm 7.0 or at least talking about the features with being due now for the next major ROCm software update. Presumably they'll be announcing more industry software and software adoption/support around ROCm. We'll see what else they have to announce for ROCm come June. Hopefully they'll have something to announce too around expanded (official) ROCm support for more consumer Radeon GPUs.
The AMD Advancing AI 2025 event will be streaming on YouTube at 9:30AM PT on 12 June.
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