AMD ROCm 6.3.3 Released With Installer & Documentation Improvements

Written by Michael Larabel in AMD on 19 February 2025 at 08:20 PM EST. Add A Comment
Just a few weeks after the ROCm 6.3.2 update, ROCm 6.3.3 is out this evening with a few more incremental improvements to this open-source AMD GPU compute stack.

The ROCm 6.3.3 changes appear focused on installer and documentation enhancements. On the installer side, the ROCm Offline Installer Creator has added a new post-install menu. Post-installation is now the ability to set the udev rules for GPU resource access to all users. This is convenient and makes it easier for getting ROCm up and running for single-user installations and other cases where not needing to manage more fine-grained user access control.

On the documentation side, ROCm 6.3.3 documentation includes new tutorials for AI developers, an LLM inference performance validation guide for the Instinct MI300X, HIP documentation updates, and other documentation improvements.

There aren't any other listed ROCm 6.3.3 changes nor any updates to the supported Linux operating systems and/or supported GPUs.

ROCm 6.3.3 details via GitHub. The ROCm 6.3 release branch has been going on long, so hopefully a new major release will be out soon -- ideally with timely RDNA4 consumer GPU support too.
