AMD ROCm 6.3.2 Supports Microsoft Azure Linux 3.0, HIP Improvements & Better Docs
Following last month's release of ROCm 6.3.1, ROCm 6.3.2 was just tagged today from its various open-source repositories and binaries beginning to come down the pipeline. ROCm 6.3.2 is another point release but brings a decent set of refinements for this AMD graphics compute stack.
Before anyone gets too excited, there are no hardware support changes to note with this point release... It's just a point release and nothing to mention at this time around the Radeon RX 90x0 series / RDNA4 or AMD's recent call to the community over seeking feedback on what future hardware support you'd like for ROCm.
What ROCm 6.3.2 does introduce is support for Microsoft's Azure Linux 3.0 distribution. Azure Linux 3.0 went into GA last August and now is officially supported by ROCm atop the distribution's Linux 6.6 LTS kernel base. Only AMD Instinct accelerators with ROCm are supported on Azure Linux 3.0 and not the Radeon product family. This is presumably focused on better supporting ROCm within Microsoft's Azure cloud with Instinct MI300 class accelerators.
ROCm 6.3.2 also brings documentation improvements to provide "clearer and more comprehensive guidance for a wider variety of user needs and use cases."
HIP with ROCm 6.3.2 adds tracking of HSA handlers, optimized HSA callback performance, runtime optimizations, multi-threaded dispatches for better performance, and command submission and processing between the CPU(s) and GPU(s).
There are also a variety of bug fixes and other minor enhancements with ROCm 6.3.2. More details on today's ROCm 6.3.2 update via rocm.docs.amd.com.
