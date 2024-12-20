AMD ROCm 6.3.1 Released With Instinct MI325X Support, ROCm Runfile Installer

Written by Michael Larabel in Radeon on 20 December 2024 at 08:47 PM EST. Add A Comment
RADEON
Building off the ROCm 6.3 release from earlier this month, there's been a Friday night drop of ROCm 6.3.1 with some rather exciting end-of-year improvements.

ROCm 6.3.1 introduces initial support for the new AMD Instinct MI325X accelerators! This evolution of the MI300X is now supported with the ROCm 6.3.1 release. The AMD Instinct MI325X was announced in October with 256GB of HBM3E and various evolutionary improvements over the MI300X. Production shipments of the MI325X began this quarter.

MI325X


ROCm 6.3.1 introduces per-queue resiliency support for Instinct MI300 accelerators to better protect against misbehaving applications on MI300 class hardware to ensure that other workloads are better protected/unaffected in their separate queues.

ROCm 6.3.1 also introduces the ROCm Runfile Installer as a new easy installer for setting up the ROCm software enviornment without relying on a native Linux package management system like Debian/APT packages. This Runfile Installer also works regardless of internet connection state. But for this initial rollout only Ubuntu 22.04 is initially supported. Hopefully this ROCm Runfile Installer will end up working well with time across other non-officially supported Linux distributions like outside the confines of the enterprise Linux distributions. This would address a major pain point of ROCm right now of the limited official Linux OS/distribution selection where AMD provides official packages. So fingers crossed for more ROCm Runfile Installer improvements in the new year.

ROCm 6.3.1 also brings documentation improvements and initial support for Debian 12.... It's long past time AMD support ROCm on Debian 12 that debuted back in mid-2023 with the Linux 6.1 kernel usage. Alas the official support is here now and is another reason hopefully this ROCm Runfile Installer support will hopefully bear fruit in 2025 for expanding Linux distribution coverage.

More details on setting up ROCm 6.3.1 for Linux systems and all of the changes in this new point release via rocm.docs.amd.com.
Add A Comment
Related News
AMD Preps Many Graphics Driver Updates For Linux 6.14, DRM Panic Support
Last Minute AMD GFX12 Changes For RadeonSI Driver Enable ACO For RDNA4
AMD GFX 11.5.3 Graphics Support Added To Mesa 25.0
AMDVLK 2024.Q4.2 Released With New Extensions, Other Changes
AMD ROCm 6.3 Tags Begin Appearing On GitHub
AMD User Queue Mesa Support Merged For Linux - Submitting Work Directly To The GPU
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Linux Fixing A "Hilarious/Revolting Performance Regression" Around Intel KVM Virtualization
Linux 6.6.66 LTS Kernel Released With New Hardware Support & Many Fixes
System76 Releases Updated AMD Ryzen Linux Laptop
KDE Plasma 6.3 Delivers Much Better Fractional Scaling, Clipboard Using SQLite
Fedora COSMIC Desktop Spin Proposed For Fedora 42
Linux Fixes Regression That Broke File Names With ❤️ & Other Special Characters
Xfce 4.20 Desktop Released With Wayland Improvements & New Features
NVIDIA Launches $249 "Gen AI Supercomputer" With Jetson Orin Nano Super Developer Kit