AMD ROCm 6.2.4 Released With Radeon PRO V710 Support & Documentation Updates
AMD ROCm 6.2.4 is out today as the newest point release for this Radeon and Instinct open-source GPU compute stack.
The ROCm 6.2.4 release brings support for the AMD Radeon PRO V710 that launched last month. The new ROCm release can now run compute workloads on this single-slot, RDNA3-based graphics card designed for servers.
ROCm 6.2.4 also enhances the documentation with now providing a GPU cluster networking guide, updated HIP runtime details, updated post-installation instructions, and other additions.
ROCm 6.2.4 also delivers bug fixes for AMD SMI, rocFFT, rocSOLVER, and other components.
Downloads and more details on the ROCm 6.2.4 AMD open-source GPU compute stack release via GitHub.
We'll see if this is the last ROCm 6.2.x point release or if any further follow-up releases come soon... Traditionally it has been around the end of the calendar year where there are new major ROCm releases from AMD.
Add A Comment