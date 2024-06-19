AMD Announces ROCm 6.1.3 With Better Multi-GPU Support, Beta-Level WSL2

Written by Michael Larabel in AMD on 19 June 2024 at 09:48 AM EDT. 1 Comment
AMD
AMD today announced the ROCm 6.1.3 open-source GPU compute stack. While a point release, this new ROCm revision comes with several notable refinements.

ROCm 6.1.3 contains improved multi-GPU support and will now work with up to four Radeon RX or Radeon PRO graphics cards. This multi-GPU support is "AI Optimized". Multiple GPUs already have been supported by the AMDGPU and AMDKFD kernel drivers while this effort appears to be on enhancing ROCm for better leveraging workloads across multiple GPUs concurrently with an emphasis on benefiting AI inference workloads.

ROCm 6.3.1 multi-GPU support


With ROCm 6.1.3, AMD is also declaring now that their Windows Subsystem for Linux (WSL2) support has reached "beta level" support for those wishing to use ROCm ultimately under Windows 11.

ROCm 6.3.1


The third pillar of the ROCm 6.1.3 release is TensorFlow Framework qualification support. AMD is also now officially supporting the new Radeon PRO W7900 Dual Slot graphics card with this release.

Overall it's a nice release for being a point release and coming just two weeks after ROCm 6.1.2. Unfortunately though Ubuntu 22.04 LTS is their primary Linux support target and there doesn't appear to be any official support yet for Ubuntu 24.04 LTS that debuted back in April.

The ROCm 6.1.3 announcement was made this morning on community.amd.com. As of writing though the ROCm on GitHub is still pointing to v6.1.2 as the latest. So it looks like the actual ROCm 6.1.3 software release isn't quite out yet but will hopefully be today or later this week otherwise.
1 Comment
Related News
Fedora 41 Aims To Ship AMD SEV-SNP Confidential Virtualization Host Support
New Linux Change Helps Ensure AMD Ryzen With NVMe Works After Resuming From Suspend
AMD Fast CPPC To Be Merged For Linux 6.11
AMD P-State Linux Patches Updated For Heterogeneous CPUs
AMD Posts New Linux Patches For Per-Core CPU Energy Counters
AMD's Newest Open-Source Surprise: "Peano" - An LLVM Compiler For Ryzen AI NPUs
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Linux's New DRM Panic "Blue Screen of Death" In Action
Linus Torvalds Throws Down The Hammer: Extensible Scheduler "sched_ext" In Linux 6.11
Ubuntu Talks Up A RISC-V Octa-Core Laptop
Apple M4 Support Added To The LLVM Compiler, Confirming Its ISA Capabilities
NVIDIA Exploring Ways To Better Support An Upstream Kernel Driver
KDE Receives New Human Interface Guidelines For 2024
Wine Staging 9.11 Released With A Patch For A 17 Year Old Bug Report
New Linux Change Helps Ensure AMD Ryzen With NVMe Works After Resuming From Suspend