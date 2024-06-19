AMD Announces ROCm 6.1.3 With Better Multi-GPU Support, Beta-Level WSL2
AMD today announced the ROCm 6.1.3 open-source GPU compute stack. While a point release, this new ROCm revision comes with several notable refinements.
ROCm 6.1.3 contains improved multi-GPU support and will now work with up to four Radeon RX or Radeon PRO graphics cards. This multi-GPU support is "AI Optimized". Multiple GPUs already have been supported by the AMDGPU and AMDKFD kernel drivers while this effort appears to be on enhancing ROCm for better leveraging workloads across multiple GPUs concurrently with an emphasis on benefiting AI inference workloads.
With ROCm 6.1.3, AMD is also declaring now that their Windows Subsystem for Linux (WSL2) support has reached "beta level" support for those wishing to use ROCm ultimately under Windows 11.
The third pillar of the ROCm 6.1.3 release is TensorFlow Framework qualification support. AMD is also now officially supporting the new Radeon PRO W7900 Dual Slot graphics card with this release.
Overall it's a nice release for being a point release and coming just two weeks after ROCm 6.1.2. Unfortunately though Ubuntu 22.04 LTS is their primary Linux support target and there doesn't appear to be any official support yet for Ubuntu 24.04 LTS that debuted back in April.
The ROCm 6.1.3 announcement was made this morning on community.amd.com. As of writing though the ROCm on GitHub is still pointing to v6.1.2 as the latest. So it looks like the actual ROCm 6.1.3 software release isn't quite out yet but will hopefully be today or later this week otherwise.
1 Comment