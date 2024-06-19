AMD Announces ROCm 6.1.3 With Better Multi-GPU Support, Beta-Level WSL2

AMD today announced the ROCm 6.1.3 open-source GPU compute stack. While a point release, this new ROCm revision comes with several notable refinements.ROCm 6.1.3 contains improved multi-GPU support and will now work with up to four Radeon RX or Radeon PRO graphics cards. This multi-GPU support is "AI Optimized". Multiple GPUs already have been supported by the AMDGPU and AMDKFD kernel drivers while this effort appears to be on enhancing ROCm for better leveraging workloads across multiple GPUs concurrently with an emphasis on benefiting AI inference workloads.

With ROCm 6.1.3, AMD is also declaring now that their Windows Subsystem for Linux (WSL2) support has reached "beta level" support for those wishing to use ROCm ultimately under Windows 11.